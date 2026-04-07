Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger (ankle) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Barger will sit Tuesday for a second straight game after exiting Sunday's matchup with the White Sox due to bilateral ankle discomfort. Manager John Schneider said Monday that the 26-year-old is "trending in the right direction" but can't yet rule out the possibility of a stint on the injured list. Nathan Lukes is starting in right field Tuesday for Toronto.
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