Barger (ankle) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Barger will sit Tuesday for a second straight game after exiting Sunday's matchup with the White Sox due to bilateral ankle discomfort. Manager John Schneider said Monday that the 26-year-old is "trending in the right direction" but can't yet rule out the possibility of a stint on the injured list. Nathan Lukes is starting in right field Tuesday for Toronto.