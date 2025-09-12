Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Out of Toronto lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Orioles.
The Blue Jays haven't faced many left-handers lately, but the left-handed-hitting Barger has been out of the lineup each of the last three times they've gone up against a southpaw. George Springer will be in right field and Ernie Clement will play third base Friday versus Trevor Rogers and the Orioles.
