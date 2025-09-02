Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Barger started the previous six games but will take a seat Tuesday after going 4-for-22 with a double, two RBI and eight strikeouts during that span. Nathan Lukes will shift to right field, which opens up left field for Davis Schneider.
