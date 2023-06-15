Barger (elbow) began a rehab assignment June 8 and has gone 1-for-10 with three walks and a run over four games between the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and Single-A Dunedin.

Before starting his rehab assignment, Barger hadn't played since April 28 due to the right elbow, so he may require a few more games in the lower levels of the minors to get his timing back at the plate before he returns from Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list. Barger slashed .237/.333/.329 with an 11.6 percent walk rate and 31 percent strikeout rate in 87 plate appearances at Buffalo prior to being shut down with the injury.