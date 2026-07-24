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Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Season-ending elbow surgery on tap

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Barger will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Whether Barger needs a full Tommy John repair or an internal brace procedure will not be known until the surgery is performed. If it's the former, he could get a late start to next season following a nine-month rehab. An internal brace operation carries a timetable of six months, which would give Barger a chance to be ready around the start of spring training. Barger will conclude the 2026 season having played only nine games due to injury, as he battled a stress reaction in his back in addition to the elbow injury.

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