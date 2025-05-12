Barger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mariners.

Barger's bat is warming up -- he's gone 8-for-18 (.444) over the last five games, driving in six runs in that span. His homer Sunday was his first of the year. Overall, he's .batting .241 with a .712 OPS, eight RBI, six runs scored and six doubles through 59 plate appearances. Barger has settled in as the everyday third baseman since Ernie Clement shifted over to second base to cover the absence of Andres Gimenez (quadriceps).