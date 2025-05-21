Barger went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
Getting the start at third base and batting seventh, Barger swiped his first bag of the year and only his third in 95 career big-league contests. The 25-year-old has never recorded more than nine steals in a season, even in the minors, but he's provided plenty of value of late with his bat. Over the last 12 games, Barger is slashing .317/.364/.561 with four doubles, two homers, six runs and seven RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Launches second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Swats first homer of season•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Three doubles in win•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Gaining traction in everyday lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Will see starts at third base•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Recalled from Triple-A•