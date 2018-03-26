Blue Jays' Al Alburquerque: Dropped to minor-league camp
Alburquerque was sent to minor-league camp Monday.
Alburquerque was fighting for a spot in Toronto's Opening Day bullpen after signing a minor-league deal in January. He had a solid spring, striking out 12 while walking just one in eight innings and recording a 3.38 ERA, but the Blue Jays ended up preferring other options. The 31-year-old has a 3.16 ERA in 245 career major-league innings and could find himself in a lower-leverage role in Toronto or elsewhere at some point later this season.
