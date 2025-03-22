Roden is firmly in the mix for a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster with Daulton Varsho (shoulder) set to begin the season on the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The organization wants Roden, one of its top prospects, to get consistent playing time, but that might be possible in the majors for the first couple weeks of the year with Varsho needing a little more time to complete his recovery from shoulder surgery. Roden has had an outstanding camp at the plate, batting .391 (9-for-23) with a 6:3 K:BB, two doubles and two homers in 18 appearances, but he could be stretched defensively in center field. Nathan Lukes and Myles Straw are also candidates to help cover for Varsho in center, and two of that trio seem likely to be on Toronto's initial 26-man roster.