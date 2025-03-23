Now Playing

Roden was informed Sunday that he has made the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Roden has impressed this spring with a pair of homers and twice as many walks (six) as strikeouts (three) in 19 Grapefruit League games. The Blue Jays have yet to officially add Roden to the 40-man roster, and his exact role with the big club is to be determined, but his on-base skills are particularly strong and could help him carve out semi-regular playing time in the Toronto outfield.

