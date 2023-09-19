Roden slashed .310/.421/.460 with six home runs, nine steals and a 15.3 percent strikeout rate in 209 plate appearances with Double-A New Hampshire.

The 23-year-old corner outfielder made strides as a power hitter at Double-A, logging a career-best .149 ISO and a career-high 34.0 percent flyball rate. Roden was also less passive, as his run at Double-A marked the first time he has had more strikeouts than walks. The lefty hitter clearly has excellent bat-to-ball skill and a keen eye at the plate, but given that he may end up in left field, Roden needs to continue to coax out more game power in the upper levels of the minors in 2024.