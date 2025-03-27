The Blue Jays selected Roden's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Roden will start in right field and bat ninth in Thursday's opener against the Orioles. The Blue Jays are going with an outfield of Anthony Santander, George Springer and Roden on Opening Day. Though Roden may be in line for regular playing time versus right-handed pitching to begin the season, he could be at risk of losing out on starts once Daulton Varsho (shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list.
