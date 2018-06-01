Diaz (ankle) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

He has been out since early May with the ankle injury, and hit just .216/.273/.431 with six home runs in 102 at-bats before landing on the DL. Gio Urshela will remain with the big club even after this activation. Diaz should enter into a crowded infield rotation, getting starts at shortstop while also getting spelled at time by Yangervis Solarte or Urshela.

