Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Bashes 10th homer
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.
Diaz has three homers and nine RBI this month, bringing his season average to .254 in the process. The 27-year-old infielder has yet to find much success since his All-Star rookie campaign with the Cardinals in 2016. At this point, Diaz doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the lineup every day and won't produce much fantasy value moving forward.
