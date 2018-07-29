Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.

Diaz has three homers and nine RBI this month, bringing his season average to .254 in the process. The 27-year-old infielder has yet to find much success since his All-Star rookie campaign with the Cardinals in 2016. At this point, Diaz doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the lineup every day and won't produce much fantasy value moving forward.