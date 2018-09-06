Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Bashes three-run homer
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
Diaz helped chase Tyler Glasnow in the first inning with his three-run homer, which put the Blue Jays up 6-0 in what was a seven-run inning. The 28-year-old also added a double and scored in the sixth inning. He's now hit safely in three straight games and is slashing .254/.291/.448 with 17 homers across 109 games this season.
