Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Could start at shortstop in opener

Diaz is projected to receive the starting nod at shortstop over Yangervis Solarte in the Blue Jays' season opener Thursday against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The two players have been competing in spring training for the gig since Troy Tulowitzki was officially ruled out for the start of the season in mid-March due to a bone spur in his heel. There haven't been any reports that Tulowitzki is close to playing in rehab games, so with an extended absence potentially on tap, Diaz and Solarte could both end up seeing semi-regular starts early on in the season. Diaz presumably has the leg up on Solarte due to his superior spring at the plate, but neither player has been particularly effective during Grapefruit League action. Manager John Gibbons could end up riding the hot bat at the position until Tulowitzki is available, affording Diaz little job security to begin the campaign.