Diaz was unavailable Tuesday with a left thumb injury and is considered day-to-day, the Associated Press reports.

It was a bit odd that Diaz had missed two straight games, as he is hitting .289/.304/.489 with two home runs in 15 games (45 at-bats) this month, so the fact he is dinged up clears things up. Lourdes Gurriel is the hottest hitter on the team, so when Diaz is ready to return, he will likely compete primarily with Devon Travis and Yangervis Solarte for at-bats in the short term.