Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Departs with apparent ankle injury
Diaz exited Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent left ankle injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Diaz sustained the injury while running out an RBI infield single, with the shortstop seemingly turning his ankle upon touching the outside of the bag and immediately falling to the infield in pain. Per Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE, Diaz was carted off the field, suggesting that more than a day-to-day injury may be in play. The Blue Jays will presumably evaluate Diaz in the locker room and issue an update on his condition after the game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Goes yard again Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Homers Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Out of Game 1 lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Homers for second straight game•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....