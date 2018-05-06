Diaz exited Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent left ankle injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Diaz sustained the injury while running out an RBI infield single, with the shortstop seemingly turning his ankle upon touching the outside of the bag and immediately falling to the infield in pain. Per Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE, Diaz was carted off the field, suggesting that more than a day-to-day injury may be in play. The Blue Jays will presumably evaluate Diaz in the locker room and issue an update on his condition after the game.