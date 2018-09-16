Diaz went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.

Diaz came through with clutch base-hits during the second and seventh innings to help the Blue Jays build an 8-1 lead. The 28-year-old has a .257/.292/.447 slash line with 17 home runs in 389 at-bats this season.

