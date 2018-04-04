Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Exits with back spasms
Diaz exited Tuesday's game against the White Sox with back spasms, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Diaz showed discomfort after hitting a single in the bottom of the sixth inning and did not retake the field in the seventh. Gift Ngoepe took over at shortstop for the Blue Jays, while Diaz should be considered day-to-day until he is evaluated further.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Could start at shortstop in opener•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Traded to Blue Jays•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Leaves early with hamstring strain•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Exits with injury•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Recalled from Triple-A Memphis•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...