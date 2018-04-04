Diaz exited Tuesday's game against the White Sox with back spasms, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Diaz showed discomfort after hitting a single in the bottom of the sixth inning and did not retake the field in the seventh. Gift Ngoepe took over at shortstop for the Blue Jays, while Diaz should be considered day-to-day until he is evaluated further.