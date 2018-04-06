Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Expected back Friday
Diaz (back) is expected to be back in the lineup Friday against the Rangers, the Toronto Sun reports.
Diaz was pulled from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with back spasms and sat out Wednesday's game as well. The issue wasn't thought to be a major one, though, so he's expected to be back in action Friday, barring setbacks.
