Diaz went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

The four hits were a season high for Diaz, who popped his ninth homer of the year in the third inning off Dylan Bundy to get the Jays' offense rolling. His .252/.287/.419 slash line through 71 games isn't particularly impressive, though, and is right in line with his .259/.290/.392 performance in 2017 with the Cards, so it seems unlikely Diaz is in store for a big second-half turnaround.