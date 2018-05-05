Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rays.

The homer was his sixth of the season and second in as many days. Despite his current power display, Diaz hasn't had a multi-hit game since April 17, dragging his slash line down to .196/.257/.412 on the season. Once his .173 BABIP begins regressing back towards his .285 career mark, however, Diaz's overall numbers should rise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories