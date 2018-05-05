Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Goes yard again Friday
Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rays.
The homer was his sixth of the season and second in as many days. Despite his current power display, Diaz hasn't had a multi-hit game since April 17, dragging his slash line down to .196/.257/.412 on the season. Once his .173 BABIP begins regressing back towards his .285 career mark, however, Diaz's overall numbers should rise.
