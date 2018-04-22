Diaz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Since homering in back-to-back games April 11 and 13, Diaz has fallen into a 4-for-23 rut at the plate, dropping his season line to .213/.262/.443 over 65 plate appearances. That's still a better slash line than double-play partner Devon Travis' (.149/.216/.170), but both players' starting roles in the middle infield seem to be at risk following the Friday promotion of Lourdes Gurriel from Double-A New Hampshire. Gurriel will pick up his third straight start Sunday and can play both middle-infield spots, so he'll afford manager John Gibbons an attractive alternative if neither Travis nor Diaz are able to rebound from their poor starts to the season.

