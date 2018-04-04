Diaz (back) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Diaz was removed from Tuesday's game due to back spasms and will remain sidelined for the series finale while Gift Ngoepe fills in at short. Looking ahead, Diaz will receive another day off due to Toronto's scheduled break Thursday before the clubs begins a series against the Rangers. Consider Diaz day-to-day for the time being.