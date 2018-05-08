Diaz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fortunately, X-rays on Diaz's ankle came back clean, but he'll require a stint on the disabled list nonetheless. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined as a result of this injury, though the earliest he can return from the DL is May 18. Richard Urena will replace him on the active roster while Lourdes Gurriel will serve as the primary replacement at shortstop in the interim.