Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Hits DL with ankle sprain
Diaz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Fortunately, X-rays on Diaz's ankle came back clean, but he'll require a stint on the disabled list nonetheless. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined as a result of this injury, though the earliest he can return from the DL is May 18. Richard Urena will replace him on the active roster while Lourdes Gurriel will serve as the primary replacement at shortstop in the interim.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: X-rays negative•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Departs with apparent ankle injury•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Goes yard again Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Homers Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Out of Game 1 lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...