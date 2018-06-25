Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs in the Blue Jays' 7-6 win over the Angels on Sunday.

It was a big performance from the 27-year-old shortstop, who scored three of Toronto's seven runs and launched his seventh long ball of the season with a solo shot in the sixth inning. It's still been a struggle on the whole offensively this year for Diaz, as his .239/.277/.406 slash line is comfortably lagging behind his career marks of .273/.325/.446.