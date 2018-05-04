Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Homers Thursday
Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Indians.
Diaz blasted his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning off Adam Plutko and was one of the few bright spots for the Blue Jays in the second game of a Thursday double-header. Diaz has batted an ugly .191/.255/.383 despite only a 15.8 strikeout rate, caused at least in part by a 20.7 infield flyball rate. That has plagued him throughout both his minor and major league career, so there should be limited expectation that it can be corrected. As a result, his performance will be hurt and he could be in line to lose playing time with Josh Donaldson returning to the lineup.
