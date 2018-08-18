Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Knocks in two vs. Yankees
Diaz went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 7-5 loss to New York.
Diaz delivered a two-run single to center field in the first to cap off a four-run first inning, but the Yankees would rally to nab the victory. With Yangervis Solarte (oblique), Brandon Drury (hand) and Lourdes Gurriel (ankle) all on the 10-day disabled list, Diaz should see plenty of starts throughout the infield until his teammates return to health. The 28-year-old shortstop is slashing .256/.291/.453 with a .744 OPS through 93 games this season
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Provides sole run with solo homer•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Records 14th home run•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Bashes 10th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Day-to-day with thumb injury•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Settling into backup role?•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...