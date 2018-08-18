Diaz went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 7-5 loss to New York.

Diaz delivered a two-run single to center field in the first to cap off a four-run first inning, but the Yankees would rally to nab the victory. With Yangervis Solarte (oblique), Brandon Drury (hand) and Lourdes Gurriel (ankle) all on the 10-day disabled list, Diaz should see plenty of starts throughout the infield until his teammates return to health. The 28-year-old shortstop is slashing .256/.291/.453 with a .744 OPS through 93 games this season