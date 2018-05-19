Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Nears rehab assignment
Diaz (ankle) has begun a running progression and could begin a rehab assignment late next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He is now running and hitting and will be reassessed before potentially beginning a rehab assignment in about a week. Given that timetable, he could return in late May or early June. Gio Urshela and Richard Urena are splitting time at shortstop while Diaz and Troy Tulowitzki (heel) are on the disabled list. Tulowitzki continues to make progress and could return shortly after Diaz, which will complicate matters in the Blue Jays' infield.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart