Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Not in Thursday's lineup
Diaz is out of the lineup against Boston on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Diaz will return to the bench after going 0-for-7 with one run scored over the first two games of this series. In his absence, Lourdes Gurriel will start at shortstop and Devon Travis at second base.
