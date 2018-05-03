Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Out of Game 1 lineup Thursday
Diaz is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Diaz will retreat to the bench after making six straight starts, though he could be in line for a reduced role now that Josh Donaldson (shoulder) is back from the disabled list. Through 27 appearances this season, Diaz is hitting just .191/.242/.360 with four home runs and 10 RBI. Manager John Gibbons will likely try to keep Lourdes Gurriel and Yangervis Solarte in the regular lineup, so unless Diaz begins to figure things out at the plate, he could be in store for more of a reserve role moving forward.
