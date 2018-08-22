Diaz is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Diaz will retreat to the bench for a standard day off following 18 straight starts. During that span, he's hit .270/.313/.508 with four home runs, seven RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Richard Urena will start at shortstop in his stead.

