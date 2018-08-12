Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday during the Blue Jays' loss to the Rays.

The infielder lined a laser over the left-field wall off Jaime Schultz in the fifth for his only hit and the Jays' only tally of the afternoon. Diaz has now homered four times in only 32 at-bats in August -- as well as eight in his last 81 -- and might be starting to find utility in some mixed leagues.