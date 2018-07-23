Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Receives breather
Diaz is not in the starting lineup versus Minnesota on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Diaz went 0-for-3 during Sunday's series finale against Baltimore after picking up six hits during the first two games of the series. He will get a day off while Lourdes Gurriel draws a start at shortstop for Monday's tilt.
