Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Records 14th home run
Diaz went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, double and two runs scored Sunday against the Mariners.
Diaz took Mike Leake deep for his 14th home run of the season and accounted for the majority of the Blue Jays offense in the process. He has seen regular at-bats since Lourdes Gurriel (knee, ankle) hit the disabled list and has taken advantage by going 10-for-29 with five home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs scored since July 29. While Brandon Drury still poses a threat to take away at-bats from him, the Blue Jays could choose to continue to ride Diaz's hot bat.
