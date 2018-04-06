Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Remains out Friday
Diaz (back) will not be in Friday's lineup against the Rangers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Though Diaz was expected to return for the series opener, manager John Gibbons will give the shortstop another day of rest after he exited Tuesday's contest with back spasms. In his place, Yangervis Solarte will draw another start at the shortstop position and bat cleanup. Consider Diaz day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.
