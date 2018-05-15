Diaz (ankle) began a hitting progression Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Diaz continues to ramp up his activity as he slowly works his way back from a sprained ankle. He also began running lightly. While Diaz is making solid progress in his recovery, the 27-year-old remains without a timetable for his return. For now, Richard Urena and Giovanny Urshela will continue to man shortstop in his stead.