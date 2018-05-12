Diaz (ankle) has resumed throwing and will begin hitting next week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Diaz was placed on the disabled list earlier this week after leaving Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay due to a left ankle sprain. After taking a few days off to rest, Diaz is back on the field and is set to participate in some running and hitting drills early next week. The Blue Jays have yet to describe a specific timetable for his return, but he will be eligible to come off the DL on Friday.