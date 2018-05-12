Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Resumes throwing
Diaz (ankle) has resumed throwing and will begin hitting next week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Diaz was placed on the disabled list earlier this week after leaving Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay due to a left ankle sprain. After taking a few days off to rest, Diaz is back on the field and is set to participate in some running and hitting drills early next week. The Blue Jays have yet to describe a specific timetable for his return, but he will be eligible to come off the DL on Friday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Hits DL with ankle sprain•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: X-rays negative•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Departs with apparent ankle injury•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Goes yard again Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Homers Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Out of Game 1 lineup Thursday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...