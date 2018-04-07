Diaz (back) will start and shortstop and bat seventh for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Diaz was expected to return to the Blue Jays' lineup Friday but manager John Gibbons opted to give him an additional day of rest following Tuesday's back spasms. Yangervis Solarte will shift to third base and move Josh Donaldson back to designated hitting for Saturday's game.