Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Returns to lineup
Diaz (thumb) will get the nod at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Twins, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Diaz had been day-to-day with a left thumb injury, but he appears to be good to go as he'll return to the lineup for the series finale. He missed the last two games due to the issue. The 27-year-old is hitting .254 with nine homers and 25 RBI through 73 games in 2018.
