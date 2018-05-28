Diaz (ankle) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on Monday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Diaz, who has been sidelined for most of May with an ankle injury, was deemed ready for a rehab stint after getting through his running progression with no issues. Given the length of his absence, the shortstop will likely need to appear in multiple minor-league rehab games before the Blue Jays feel comfortable bringing him back, leaving his possible return date up in the air. Gio Urshela will continue to fill in at shortstop until Diaz is back to full health. Troy Tulowitzki (heel) is set to begin a running program Monday and could return shortly after Diaz, which will create a bit of a logjam in the middle of the Blue Jays' infield.

More News
Our Latest Stories