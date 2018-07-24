Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Settling into backup role?
Diaz is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It certainly seems that Lourdes Gurriel, who was activated from the disabled list Sunday and has started the last three games, has passed Diaz on the organizational depth chart at shortstop. Diaz is hitting .289/.304/.489 with two home runs in 15 games (45 at-bats) this month, so the Jays should still find some playing time for him, but don't expect him to play every day going forward.
