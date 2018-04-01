Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Sitting out Sunday
Diaz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Though he'll give way to Gift Ngoepe on Sunday, Diaz looks set to act as the team's primary shortstop while Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) is on the 60-day disabled list. Though Diaz delivered a stellar campaign as a rookie with the Cardinals in 2016, he took a dramatic step back last season and hasn't recovered since moving to Toronto over the winter. Diaz has followed up an underwhelming spring training with an 0-for-9 start at the dish to begin the current campaign.
