Diaz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Manager John Gibbons' decision to open up an everyday role in the middle infield for Lourdes Gurriel has proven detrimental to Diaz and Devon Travis, both of whom have received more frequent benchings to accommodate the rookie. Diaz will sit for the second time in four games after hitting his eighth home run of the season Saturday in the Blue Jays' 8-5 loss.