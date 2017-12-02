Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: Traded to Blue Jays

The Cardinals traded Diaz to the Blue Jays on Friday in exchange for minor-league outfielder J.B. Woodman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Paul DeJong's emergence at shortstop for St. Louis made Diaz expendable, but he's landed in a good spot -- on a Blue Jays team desperately in need of a boost in the middle infield. Diaz may never get back to 2016 levels, but his contact ability and power should play up better in Rogers Centre.