Diaz (ankle) has begun a running progression and could begin a rehab assignment late next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He is now running and hitting, and will be reassessed before potentially beginning a rehab assignment in about a week. Given that timetable, he could return in late May or early June. Gio Urshela and Richard Urena are splitting time at shortstop while Diaz and Troy Tulowitzki (heel) are on the disabled list. Tulowitzki continues to make progress, and could return shortly after Diaz, which will complicate matters in the Blue Jays' infield.