Blue Jays' Aledmys Diaz: X-rays negative
X-rays on the left ankle of DIaz -- who exited Sunday's game in the fifth inning -- came back negative, but the shortstop will be sent for an MRI.
The Blue Jays are referring to the injury as a sprain for now, but have decided to send Diaz for a precautionary MRI to learn more about the injury. With a team day off Monday, consider Diaz day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener against Seattle.
