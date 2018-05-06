X-rays on the left ankle of DIaz -- who exited Sunday's game in the fifth inning -- came back negative, but the shortstop will be sent for an MRI.

The Blue Jays are referring to the injury as a sprain for now, but have decided to send Diaz for a precautionary MRI to learn more about the injury. With a team day off Monday, consider Diaz day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener against Seattle.