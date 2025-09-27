Kirk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Toronto's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Kirk -- who entered Saturday's tilt having gone 0-for-20 with one RBI across six games -- gave the Blue Jays a four-run lead in the seventh inning with a 432-foot solo shot to left field. The 26-year-old catcher is up to 13 home runs on the season, which is as many as he tallied across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns combined. Even with his recent struggles at the plate, Kirk is enjoying a strong season in which he's slashing .278/.345/.404 with 43 runs, 17 doubles and 70 RBI across 501 plate appearances.