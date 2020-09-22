Kirk went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, double and three runs scored in Monday's 11-5 win over the Yankees.

After going 2-for-10 to start his major-league career, the backstop broke out in a big way Monday. He singled and scored in the third, doubled and scored in the fourth and capped his night off with his first big-league long ball in the seventh. Kirk has shared time with Danny Jansen at catcher since being promoted Sept. 11, but could be in line for a larger portion of the at-bats if he can build off Monday's performance.